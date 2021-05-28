“Politically they are disarming us and internationally they are disastrous”

Posted: Friday May 28, 2021 5:40 PM

ANC President Elisenda Paluzie objected to the possibility of jailed independence leaders receiving pardons because, as she argued, “politically they are disarming the independence movement and internationally they are disastrous “.

This was posted on his Twitter profile, where he said that “the pardons, if they come, will not be a success”. “In fact, it would be a smart political decision by the Spanish government against the independence movement, not only because the exiles and the 3,000 reprisals are left out, but because they disarm us politically and are disastrous at the international level,” he said. he warned.

In the same vein, Paluzie asserted that the pardon measure “shows the benevolent state and can have the perverse effect of delaying cases” before the Strasbourg Court, which is “overfunded and must prioritize”, therefore that if the detainees are released “the cause is not so urgent”.

In addition, the president of the ANC indicated that an amnesty law alone “would not solve anything” if it was not “accompanied by a concerted referendum on self-determination which would resolve the political conflict”, because “It would not prevent any leader from being convicted again. or activist from trying again.”

According to him, the State displays “a more cynical face” with the PSOE and its “gesture” of thanksgiving, unlike the other “more austere” face, that of the “high magistracies and the Spanish right”, but all of them – he agrees – have “the same objective: to put an end to the independence movement”.

Division of the PSOE for pardons

The position contrary to the pardons of the president of the ANC comes in the middle of the debate on the possible pardons to the prisoners of the trial, which the government of Pedro Sánchez has on the table. Precisely, the possible pardons have aroused strong criticism within the PSOE, where there is a clear division of opinions after the words of Pedro Sánchez, that it is time “for harmony” and after the rejection of the Court. supreme in a report in which he indicates that he does not appreciate the motives of “justice, equity and public utility”, nor of repentance.

One of the most critical voices was that of Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha, who assured that the pardons would be a “penalty” for the PSOE. In addition, Felipe González was also reluctant and stressed that the Constitution does not allow someone to unilaterally break the rules of the game: “Under these conditions, I would not forgive”, he said. he declares. In this video you can see the division of opinions within the PSOE regarding the possible pardons of the prisoners of the trial.

PP and Vox will be at the Columbus Against Pardons Act on June 13

For their part, PP, Vox and Ciudadanos will coincide on June 13 in Plaza Colón in Madrid to show their refusal of pardons to Catalan politicians. More precisely, they will do so during the demonstration convened by the Unión 78 platform, promoted by people such as Rosa Díez, María San Gil or Fernando Savater. Concerning the PP, of the party they have not yet confirmed the presence of their leader, but they affirm that they will be, in a certain way, while Vox supports this call “without nuance”.

In the case of Ciudadanos, the Orange formation only guaranteed their support, while their presence, if confirmed, will not be as a party, but in any case they will be part of the protests as ordinary citizens. .

The Supreme opposes forgiveness by not appreciating repentance

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court, which ruled the independence process, opposed the possibility of granting pardons to the 12 people convicted of this cause. This is how the body positioned itself through the mandatory report that the Government was waiting for to rule on this issue. In his writing, he stressed that he does not appreciate the reasons of “justice, equity and public utility” that justify the forgiveness that Sánchez’s executive might practice.

Likewise, she considers that the sanctions are proportionate, while she considers that there is no sign of repentance on the part of the leaders on trial – convicted of offenses of sedition, embezzlement of public funds and disobedience -: “They present themselves as political prisoners who have been the authors of a mobilization aiming to unilaterally overthrow the constitutional order, to upset the ordinary functioning of institutions and, finally, to impose their own conscience against the convictions of the rest of their fellow citizens. “