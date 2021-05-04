Polling stations will not be able to close at 8:00 p.m. if there are people lining up to vote

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 12:00

Electoral colleges in the Community of Madrid will not be able to close their doors at 8 p.m. if there are still people lining up to exercise their right to vote.

This is what the Provincial Election Commission indicates, specifically indicating that “if they remain in the polling station, or if they have access to it, a person who has not yet voted, the Table will allow them to vote. “. If you leave before 8:00 p.m., when the polling stations are closed, and you have to queue, you have the right to exercise your right to vote.

In fact, the electoral day in the Community of Madrid started with long queues in all the schools. And did a lot of voters come to vote before going to work. The fact that the regional elections are held on a working day and the health protocol that takes place in the centers has meant that the average wait is higher than in the other electoral nominations.