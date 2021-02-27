Pompeii ceremonial car: ancient ceremonial car Discovered in Pompeii in Italy after a volcanic eruption in 79 AD: an ancient party car was discovered in the city of Pompeii, Italy

Rome

Archaeologists in Italy have discovered an ancient Roman ceremonial cart from a villa outside the ancient city of Pompeii buried underground. This vehicle was used during a particular festival or ceremony. The city of Pompeii in Italy was submerged under lava due to a volcanic eruption in 79 CE. The Italian Ministry of Culture described this vehicle as a unique find.

According to experts, it is the first car of its kind

This four-wheeled cart, made of iron, bronze and tin, is almost entirely preserved. The vehicle was discovered near the stables of an ancient villa of Civita Giuliana, 700 meters north of the walls of ancient Pompeii. Massimo Osna, director of the Pompeii archaeological site, said the car was the first of its kind ever found in the region.

Seromans transport for the first time

He said that looking for so far we have only found vehicles carrying passengers and luggage. This is the first time that we have had a car to attend a particular function. It is an extraordinary discovery that advances our understanding of the ancient world. He said the car was used during community festive moments such as parades and processions.

The whole city was ended by a volcanic eruption

In ancient times, Pompeii, located 23 kilometers southeast of Naples, lived about 13,000 people. The entire city was covered with hot lava and ash due to a volcanic eruption equivalent to an atomic bomb in 79 CE. The team of archaeologists was able to reach almost two-thirds of this ancient city, spread over 165 acres.

Now Pompeii is becoming a tourist destination

From 1750, teams were officially formed to excavate the ruins of this city. Since then, investigative work in this area has continued to this day. Pompeii is one of Italy’s most popular attractions and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Every year a large number of tourists come to Italy to see this ancient city.