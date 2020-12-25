Pope Francis loves racy photo: Pope Francis launched another model as an ‘incendiary photo’ on Instagram

Vetic City

The Instagram account of Pope Francis, the supreme religious leader of Christians, has again been the subject of controversy. The Pope has been accused of ‘liking’ the inflammatory image of an X-rated model. Model Margot Fox shared a screenshot claiming her inflammatory body with bodysuit was loved by 2,500 people on Instagram, including Pope.

The model said: “The Pope liked my photo, which means I’m going to heaven. A large number of people criticize the likes of this image of the Pope, while many do not blame the Pope for it. Not only that, there are a lot of people telling the model you’re lucky the Pope liked your photo.

Previously, the provocative photo of a Brazilian model in a bikini on Pope Francis’ official Instagram account created a row on social media. The screenshot of a social media user of the Pope’s Instagram account @francisus liking the model’s photo has gone viral. In this photo, Brazilian model Natalia Gariboto is seen in a schoolgirl’s uniform.

In this very fiery image, Natalia is seen keeping the books in the locker. On the screenshot, we see that 133,000 people liked this photo of Natalia (27) in addition to Pope Francis. On the other hand, after being trolled, Natalia joked that she was going to the Vatican with her Twitter followers. Natalia said that my mother rejected this image but the Pope loved her. At least I’m going to heaven. However, after being trolled, the image was unlocked from the Pope’s account. After the incident, the Vatican said it was looking for clarification on Instagram.