Pope Francis: Pope Francis urges Iraqis to flee past violence and give peace a chance: Pope Francis arrives in Iraq for his first visit despite the Kovid-19 epidemic

Baghdad

Pope Francis arrived in Baghdad on Friday amid declining numbers of members of the Christian community during the decades-long war in Iraq. Preparations had been underway for months for this historic Pope visit amid the Kovid-19 outbreak. Please say this is the Pope’s first visit to Iraq.

The Supreme Christian Priest was seen wearing a mask

The Pope would urge Christians to help rebuild the country after years of war and persecution. The Pope wore a mask during the flight and as he descended the stairs he always wore a mask.

This is the purpose of the trip

The Pope came to Iraq with the message of peace and coexistence so that the Christian minority living in the country can get help. Large numbers of minorities fled the country during various conflicts following Iraq’s invasion of Iraq in 2003.

Will start his journey from Baghdad

His trip will begin in the capital Baghdad, where he will discuss various events. Apart from this, he will also participate in many religious events in various other religious cities. His plane landed here around 2 p.m. local time. Flags of the Vatican and Iraq were mounted on the plane.

Iraqi Prime Minister received

Great preparations were made to welcome him and Prime Minister Mustafa al-Qadimi was present to receive him. Large numbers of people gathered near the airport to catch a glimpse of the Pope. Iraqi Foreign Minister Fawad Hussain said Iraqi citizens were eager to welcome the Pope’s “message of peace and tolerance”. He called the visit historic.

Pope’s security has increased

During his three-day visit, the pope will also meet with the country’s top Shiite cleric, Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, who is widely respected in Iraq and other countries on Saturday. In view of the Pope’s visit, elaborate security arrangements have been made and the deployment of security forces has increased.