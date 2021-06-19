Pornhub Sex Videos lawsuit: blow to Pornhub website, 34 women sued in US for sex videos

Strong points:

Pornhub and its parent company MindGeek, one of the biggest porn sites in the world, suffered a major setback. In the United States, 34 women have filed a complaint against Pornhub in the state of California. These women alleged that the Pornhub website was deliberately making money from them by showing videos of rape and sexual harassment of women, including minors.

Lawyers for these plaintiffs alleged that one of the world’s largest adult websites, Pornhub, has become a marketplace for child pornography and all kinds of sexual content without consent. She said she wanted the business to make up for the loss. The women said MindGeek, the company that runs Pornhub, runs a criminal empire in the name of adult entertainment.

“MindGeek should pay millions of dollars in compensation to victims”

Lawyers said MindGeek’s business model was based on capitalizing on non-consensual sex. He said: ‘This case is about rape, not pornography.’ Except one, all the other women did not reveal their identities. Many women who complain also come from abroad. The 14 women said they were filmed when they were minors and should be treated as child sex trafficking.

Lawyer Michael Bowe, representing one of the women, said the court could ask MindGeek to pay millions of dollars in compensation to its clients. Revealing her identity, Serena Fleitas said in 2014 that she discovered that a nude video of her with her boyfriend was uploaded to Pornhub without her consent. At that time, Serena was only 13 years old. When Serena complained to Pornhub, her video was deleted several weeks later.