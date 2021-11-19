portugal,-the-country-most-vaccinated-against-covid-in-the-eu,-resumes-restrictions

Several people with a mask, this Tuesday in Sintra (Portugal). Jorge Mantilla (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Portugal will also impose restrictions to face the new wave of the pandemic despite being the European Union country with the highest coverage against the coronavirus, having at 86, 5% of the population with the complete vaccination schedule – in Spain it is 79,2%- . This is reducing the severity of the cases, as evidenced by the low numbers of hospitalization and referrals to the ICU, but it has not prevented the expansion of a new wave. The increase in the cumulative incidence to 14 days, located on Thursday in 173, 7 cases per 100. 000 inhabitants, has decided to authorities to recover some containment measures to try to stop the outbreak of the pandemic, among which the recovery of the mandatory mask outdoors and in catering establishments is considered, as well as the tracking of cases through the development of free tests.

The expansion of infections may have contributed to the relaxation of protective measures such as the use of masks, which since 13 are not mandatory on the street, and from 1 October also not inside restaurants, unlike what happens in Spain, where it is still mandatory in these establishments and where the cumulative incidence rate a 14 days is 92 cases by 100. 000 population.

The prime minister, the socialist António Costa, called for this afternoon a meeting of Infarmed, the multisectoral body where technicians and political leaders meet, to listen to the action proposals of the specialists. The meeting is also attended by the President of the Republic, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, who these days has been in favor of acting to stop the new wave with the mandatory nature of the mask, although without falling into alarmism. “We are going to assess it calmly. We have a vaccination that we did not have before, ”he explained earlier this week. From the proposals of this Friday it is likely that the indications for the Christmas holidays will come out. The permissiveness adopted during Christmas of 2020 ended up placing the country at the worst moment of the pandemic.

Given that some of the restrictions require the approval of the Assembly of the Republic, which is on the verge of dissolution, Rebelo de Sousa has been willing to delay the maximum the decree that will put an end to the current legislature to allow deputies to take measures against the covid. The maximum term to dissolve Parliament would be between 1 and 6 December, since this has to happen between 55 and 60 days before the elections, set for 30 from January. Next week Costa will meet with the different political groups to address the new restrictions, which will be approved in the Council of Ministers next Thursday. The country tackles this fourth wave at a time of political crisis, which has led to an electoral advance.

A preview of what It could occur throughout the country and was seen on Thursday in the Madeira archipelago, where the president of the region, Miguel Albuquerque, announced that as of Saturday, masks would be mandatory in public spaces and outdoors. The most controversial thing, however, is the prohibition of entering leisure, sports or cultural establishments for the unvaccinated. Some Portuguese jurists have expressed their doubts about the legality of this measure being adopted by a regional president.

The increase in the infections and hospitalizations in recent days is, however, far from the dramatic scenario that was recorded a year ago. If this Wednesday there were 523 interned (72 of them in intensive care units) in Portuguese hospitals, data from 17 of November 2020 were multiplied almost by six: 3. 028 admissions and 431 in ICU. The contrast in the death toll is also similar. On Wednesday 12 people died of covid compared to the 79 who died on 17 November 2020. “If we compare the rates of internment, the difference is enormous. The impact on health services is much less. This is in fact the best response to denialism, the scientific evidence that vaccination has an impact on health services and mortality, “says the Assistant Secretary of State and Health, António Lacerda Sales, in an interview with EL PAÍS .

Little rejection of vaccines

The rate of rejection of vaccination in Portugal is between 1% and 2%, a figure very far from the resistance shown in other societies in central Europe. “It’s residual,” explains Lacerda, who attributes the great reception that the immunization campaign has had in the country to a culture favorable to vaccines and the population’s attachment to the national health system. “The Portuguese have a high adherence to vaccines, this is a historical reason,” he says. The other factors that, in his opinion, have influenced to achieve a successful vaccination has been the logistics itself. “The integration and work between different sectors, health authorities, municipalities, social security, civil protection or security forces has worked very well, it has been a huge intersectoral work, allied with the different forms of convocation, from the model of open house where whoever is vaccinated at the time they want at the appointments ”,

Portugal is vaccinating with the booster dose to all those over 65 years and health personnel. For the next week it is planned that it will be extended to firefighters and social service workers. The objective of the Ministry of Health is that 1.5 million Portuguese already have the third dose next 19 from December.