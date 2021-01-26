Positive or negative? Young people who start working today will have 7 job changes on average in their lifetime, 4 of which are involuntary

“Gone are the days when companies offered opportunities for professional growth, now professionals and companies are linked in mutually beneficial relationships where the value they add is what defines the relationship and its duration,” he explains. -he. Inés Temple, president of LHH in Peru and Chile, in his book “YO. SL, employability and personal marketing ”, a bestseller which has sold over 150,000 copies in LATAMAN (under the name of“ You SA ”) and arrives in Spain, published by Alienta Editorial del Grupo Planeta, where it offers useful tools to transform apparent contexts into crisis opportunities.

LHH Spain, the Adecco Group consulting firm specializing in supporting organizations in their transformation processes, presents in our country one of the 25 most influential voices in Latin America according to LinkedIn, and one of the women having the greatest reputation in Peru. Columnist, with more than 1000 articles and videos in newspapers and magazines from different countries and more than 10 million visits on YouTube, Inés Temple, comes to Spain to offer the keys to improve our professional profile. In his new book, he offers useful tools to transform apparent crisis contexts into opportunities.

After more than 20 years in her professional career, Inés Temple has helped thousands of people to be successful and be satisfied with their work and their professional life and that is why she wanted to show in her book how life at work has exchange. Over the past decades, the labor market has evolved more and more quickly. Globalization and the arrival of new technologies have changed the recruitment processes of companies and the way a company finds itself has been transformed. Barely thirty years ago, we lived in a completely different world from the one we are submerged in now. In the 90s, there was a secure job, that is, a job in a certain company, for life. And not only that, the companies were predominantly local, which meant that in order to be able to sell in a country, a multinational had to set up its company in the country where it wanted to sell the product. A very complicated exercise because there were many restrictions and permits.

However, today that has all changed. Businesses are global and geographic areas do not determine where to work, they do not need to open a store in a specific country to market their products there, because at the moment a person in a distant country can do our work. Distances have been shortened and we can do almost any job anywhere, anytime. Over the past twenty-five years, new forms of work have emerged, but this past year, in times of pandemic and health crisis, new business realities have emerged, such as digitization, big data, l analysis, remote work, outsourcing, augmented virtual realities …

Why has there been such a drastic change in the world of work in recent years?

One of the reasons is digitalization, as Temple assures it since, knowledge is more and more democratized and accessible to all, the organizations for which they work undergo many changes and constantly redefine the profiles of the workers. This globalized, technified, virtualized and constantly evolving world is here to stay. Currently, we’ve gone from “for life” to “until it’s okay with both of us”. We used to see work as a long-term relationship, but today a person doesn’t work for twenty or thirty years, and the business itself also doesn’t plan to have a worker for that long. Today, the working relationship is a two-way street. It will be maintained as long as both parties are satisfied.

The world is full of change, both personally and at work. Those who notice these changes most often are millennials, these young people entering work thinking it is temporary, because as mentioned above, the job is forever over. It is estimated that young people who start their professional careers today, before they retire, will have at least seven job changes, and four of them will be involuntary. Always finding yourself looking for a job should be seen as an opportunity to get a new, better job and also a new and better opportunity to contribute to the bottom line and add value by selling our professional services to new clients, for the benefit of our professional reputation and our level of employability.

In addition, it is currently believed that the higher the position, the greater the security of maintaining a job. And unfortunately, this thinking is wrong, because even a productive and successful person can lose their job at one or more points in their life, because the more a professional climbs up the pyramid of an organization, the more risky they become. position.

What should a person transitioning to employment do? The first thing is to learn to identify your achievements and your results, everything we do that contributes to the result and generates value. The achievements and results obtained through our work are the differentiating factor that will demonstrate our quality of employees, or rather of service providers. In YO. SL, employability and personal marketing, eleven keys are proposed to improve the professional profile:

More and more companies appreciate the ability to integrate. In other words, the employee works as a team, leads and is flexible. Companies change when it comes to looking for a worker, since now human skills are valued more beyond knowledge and intellect. Therefore, to improve our employability, we must improve our human or human skills and our social intelligence, as well as the perception that others have of our work.

Temple also stresses that we need to be clear: “We are not paid to go to work. They pay us to add value, to contribute to results, to achieve specific objectives and goals – indicators of success – to meet customer needs. “

When a worker is seated in front of a computer, he or she must be clear about what to do, that is, be aware that there is a new relationship between the company and the worker. Continuous improvement is a habit that we must take to improve our employability, because learning is not a question of age or university, but of will, desire, perseverance, discipline and attitude.

In short, the most dangerous thing for our careers and our employability is rigidity, therefore, Temple indicates that proactivity, collaboration, service, and going above and beyond as much as you can: it is without a doubt, what which will give you more competitiveness and more employability.

After the pandemic, the new standard will arrive which “seems complex and difficult. Our positive attitude will be decisive in order to adapt well, improve our professional profile and move forward faster without looking back, ”concludes Temple.

