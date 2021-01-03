Potential fire risks are heightened when working from home

The health crisis has led to an increase in the number of workers doing their work from home. Although for many people their home is now their place of work, very few know how to safely adapt the electronic equipment we use daily and the potential electrical hazards of working from home.

Today, the potential electrical hazards faced by those who work remotely from home can be detected using thermal imaging technology. Bullitt Group, the maker of Cat Phones, has partnered with Electrical Safety First to highlight this issue and offer tips and advice on how to make a home office setup safer.

To do this, they captured thermal images with the thermal imager of the new Cat S62 PRO that reflect the fire hazards that some office setups can cause in homes. The images show, based on common work habits, the different levels of heat produced by some old electrical appliances that are invisible to the naked eye. For example:

Charging laptops and phones on flammable surfaces. Stacking material due to lack of space. Daisy-chained extension cords because more devices need to be plugged in than usual. Overloaded caps. Routers covered by / or packaged office supplies. Extension cords covered with household objects.

Working from home is now commonplace, but many workers ignore the importance of having a proper facility. A new study by the Bullitt group shows that before the lockdown, 40% of the companies surveyed had a regular inspection procedure for electrical devices. But that percentage has fallen to just 22% since starting working from home.

Almost half (45%) of those surveyed did not know when job-specific electrical devices were last checked. In addition, almost a third (31%) believe their business should do more to provide safety and other advice on working from home, and only 19% have received safety advice / advice from their business on working from home. development of their business. home work activity.

The research data, collected by Censuswide from a sample of 2,000 people working from home due to Covid-19, provides interesting data such as:

Many teleworkers surveyed (41%) work in cramped workspaces and often stack things on extension units. More than a third (36%) say they do not have enough outlets. Over one-third (35%) of chain extensions to achieve desired length. There is a high level of complacency around electrical safety: more than half (56%) of those questioned say they are not concerned about electrical risks. When asked about the usual workplace, more than a third (36%) agree that they move their laptop and charger while working in different places. Almost a third (30%) have never considered the dangers of working in domestic spaces. 23% share electrical outlets to work with other appliances. 21% do not have a dedicated home space for teleworking, and 19% believe that the quality of work is affected by the lack of this type of space.

In collaboration with Electrical Safety First, Grupo Bullitt has developed some simple tips to make the work environment safer from home:

Avoid overloading the forms. Don’t leave phones or laptops plugged in to charge overnight, and don’t charge them on a bed – they should always be charged on a hard, level, non-flammable surface. Do not “chain” the extensions. If your cable does not reach, do not connect it to another adapter, move your device closer to the outlet, or use a longer cable. Regularly check electrical cords and extension cords for damage. Use extension cords only temporarily. Do not plug a heater or fan into an extension cord or power strip. Do not route cables under carpets, doors or windows. Make sure that the cables do not put anyone in danger of tripping over them. Keep papers and other potentially combustible materials at least 1 meter away from radiators or other sources of heat. Be sure to use the correct wattage for lamps and lighting in the space. Use only the chargers supplied with the product and purchase replacement parts from reputable stores that you know and trust. Keep your work area tidy and keep drinks away from electrical appliances. Make sure your home is equipped with smoke detectors. Test them monthly and replace them every 10 years or according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

“When the lockdown began, working from home was seen as a temporary situation. Now that we know that this will carry over into the long term, it is important for businesses and employees to be fully aware of the risks of working from home. and how to mitigate them “, explains Nathan Vautier, CEO of Bullitt Group. He adds:” The thermal imager integrated into the Cat S62 Pro is a quick and easy way to visualize a world invisible to the naked eye and can improve safety in any area. any working environment. Many professionals have used our thermal camera phones. to detect electrical faults and problems for years, but it is also a really useful tool for anyone who wants to improve safety and monitor what happens with the electrical equipment in their homes. “

“There is just not enough awareness of the potential dangers of poorly established home offices. Thermal technology is certainly a way to monitor electrical equipment for overheating issues, and the images captured by Cat phones show very clearly what’s going on. and they highlight some of the common dangers that we routinely warn people about, ”says a spokesperson for Electrical Safety First.

The Cat S62 Pro smartphone with thermal imaging camera has a retail price of € 649 (suggested retail price) and is available for purchase through https://www.catphones.com/es-es/ and several retailers and operators.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital