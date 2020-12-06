Poverty of coronavirus UNDP: One billion people could fall into extreme poverty due to the corona epidemic

The United Nations

A new study from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) found that an additional 20 million and 70 million people could fall into extreme poverty by 2030 due to the severe long-term consequences of the Kovid epidemic -19. Moreover, if this happens, the number of extremely poor people in the world will exceed one billion. The study assessed the impact on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) due to different recovery scenarios after Kovid-19, and the multidimensional impacts that would occur over the next decade due to the epidemic.

The “ baseline covid ” scenario, based on current mortality and recent estimates of the growth rate from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), would be that four million and four million more people would live in extreme poverty by here. 2030, compared to the growth trajectory the world was on before the epidemic. Will be hit. He indicates that in the “ High Damage ” scenario, due to Kovid-19, 20 crore 70 lakh more can go into extreme poverty by 2030. UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said that new research on poverty had shown that the choices leaders would make right now could lead the world in different directions.