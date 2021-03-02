Power Automate Desktop, task automation comes to Windows 10

Microsoft Power Automate task automation was introduced during Ignite 2019 and has grown steadily since. This service allows us to create a series of tasks between different services and automate them. For example, we can make it so that whenever we receive an email with attachments, go to a OneDrive folder.

But now, at Ignite 2021, they’re taking it a step further. Having achieved billions of actions taken each month. Power Automate Desktop performs tasks and processes on our computer.

Power Automate is now available for download on Windows 10

At no additional cost we can download Power Automate for Windows 10. This gives us RPA (Robot Proccess Automation) on our desktop, being able to create tasks to automate from a Windows 10 device and using our favorite apps such as SharePoint, Excel, Outlook, OneNote, and several third-party applications.

We have a simple interface that allows us to drag and drop items and organize logical flows. Power Automate starts with 370 actions that will allow us to work more easily with the most common combinations of the service.

Thus, we are not starting from scratch to create our workflows with Flow Designer, but Microsoft will offer us a base that we can modify at will. In addition, as happened with Power Automate, many more applications and services will be gradually included in order to get the most out of our PC.

Minimum System Requirements for Power Automate Desktop

Microsoft has listed the minimum system requirements for devices with Power Automate Desktop for Windows installed, and in general most users will be able to work with this utility.

Minimum hardware: 1 GB of storage and 2 GB of RAM Recommended hardware: 2 GB of storage and 4 GB of RAM

The device must be running Windows 10 Professional, Windows 10 Enterprise, Windows Server 2016, or Windows Server 2019. Of course, Power Automate Desktop does not work for Windows 10 ARM at this time. In addition, we have to use Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge.

It’s a great way for us to access task and process automation without leaving us a fortune. We have used Power Automate before on the web and we will surely find more uses on our PC. Great service that was 02 and now reaches all users to change the way we work with our PC. We will see how this Microsoft service evolves in the future and how far automation goes.