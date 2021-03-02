PowerPoint Live is the evolution of presentations in Microsoft Teams

In Microsoft Teams, it’s very easy to share a PowerPoint presentation in a meeting. The presenter just needs to hit the Share button and choose a file, which can be a PowerPoint file previously uploaded to OneDrive. However, the experience is not very interactive and the presenter must switch between views to access all of the meeting features.

To improve the presentation experience, the Redmond team introduced Microsoft PowerPoint Live for Microsoft Teams. The objective of this functionality is to unify under a single interface all the windows necessary for the presentation of the presentation. Also include something new for the attendees, to make the meeting more interactive.

PowerPoint improves its integration with Microsoft Teams

Microsoft PowerPoint Live will bring a slide view, notes, chat messages, and participants together under one umbrella. This way, the presenter can anticipate the presentation by reviewing notes and viewing their next slides. In addition, the chat will be accessible and you will be able to interact in real time with the participants.

During this time, attendees will enjoy a personalized experience as they navigate PowerPoint content shared in Microsoft Teams. This way, they can see the content of the presentation that will be presented to them or go back to a previous slide to make annotations. Another important element is accessibility, as the content will be accessible through the screen reader.

As we can see, PowerPoint Live seeks to improve the experience of online presentations for speakers and attendees. After all, it’s one of the most popular uses for Microsoft Teams in meetings. Unlike Teams Connect, we won’t have to wait to take advantage of this new feature and it is already available on the Microsoft 365 service for use.