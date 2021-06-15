PP asks Sánchez to explain to Congress his “fleeting conversation” with Biden

Posted: Tuesday June 15 2021 8:26 PM

The People’s Party has asked the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, to appear in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies to explain the conversations he shared with US President Joe Biden during their meeting at the NATO summit. From the formation led by Pablo Casado, they consider this meeting excessively short and “fleeting”.

“We ask for your presence for their NATO summit meetings. We the Spaniards saw the 30 seconds between Biden and Sánchez astonished and we think it is important that they report on these conversations,” said Cuca Gamarra, spokesperson for the Popular Group of the Bass Camera.

The popular also add that they live “flushed” by what they consider a “fleeting conversation” which shows, according to the training, “weight loss in international politics since the arrival of Sánchez”. “They want to paint it the way they want, it was only a few seconds’ walk,” added the ‘popular’ spokesperson.

But the government responded to the controversy, and Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya explained that prior to this narrated tour there had been a previous conversation, lasting about 30 minutes. Along with other leaders, said the foreign affairs chief, Biden and Sánchez then had the opportunity to speak at length on three subjects: “The ties that unite us in matters of security and defense, the situation in America central and progressive values ​​”.

“The leaders were alone, without ministers or assistants, to wait for the start of the summit. This moment lasted 30 minutes. The President of the Government and the President of the United States had the opportunity to speak, ”Laya commented in an interview with ‘Cadena Ser’.

A version confirmed by the White House, which explains that in addition to bilateral meetings, Biden had one-on-one conversations with other presidents, including Pedro Sánchez. Although they do not specify if they are referring to the famous catwalk.