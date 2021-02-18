PP asks Sánchez to stop Iglesias and take action against Podemos for ‘encouraging’ violence

Updated: Thursday, February 18, 2021 12:28 PM

Posted: 02/18/2021 9:59 AM

Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida condemned what happened on Wednesday in the demonstrations against the imprisonment of Pablo Hasél during his tour of the city to analyze the damage caused. And they accused Podemos of encouraging the protests.

For this reason, they asked Pedro Sánchez to “dismiss his vice-president because he calls democracy into question”. Likewise, they indicated that from the purple formation, they “defended a criminal who entered prison for recidivism”.

“In institutions, there should not be those who encourage and protect this type of behavior. Pablo Hasél is a common criminal who goes to prison for three sentences and does not deserve the respect of any democrat. It is right that he is in prison, “added the Madrid adviser in this regard.

They wished to express their gratitude to José Manuel Franco and the government delegation in Madrid for the police mechanism because “the forces and state security organs were able to preserve the peace”, despite the fact that the participants in the demonstrations “used techniques of war”.

The two PP leaders also referred to Pablo Echenique and the statements he made about the mergers via social networks. And it is because the spokesperson for the purple formation showed his “support for the anti-fascist youth who demand justice and freedom of expression”.

“What we cannot allow is for democracy to be destroyed institutions. They are organizing internationally to blow up liberal states, and in our country they have found their best friend, vice -President of the government, “said Díaz Ayuso.

“Iglesias who encouraged the violence must stop today.”

Debate also in Congress. PP parliamentary spokesperson Cuca Gamarra expressed concern “because these unrest was promoted by one of the government parties” and called on Sánchez to “stop” this: “Iglesias, who encouraged violence” .

From the PP, they urged the prosecution to act “in the face of actions on social networks” and Gamarra announced that they would request the appearances of the Minister of the Interior and the vice-president of the government Carmen Calvo.

During the plenary session of the Congress, the popular deputy Movellán Lombilla stressed that the fact that Echenique “remains here as a deputy and that Iglesias is not removed is a democratic anomaly”: “You are the most unworthy thing that has gone through Spanish. policy “.

Citizens help Sánchez to stand out

Ciudadanos MP María Muñoz called on United We Can spokesperson to rectify and apologize, and on the government to uncheck his words. Something on which the deputy mayor of Madrid, Begoña Villacís, and member of the Citizens’ Executive, insisted: “Podemos should never have been part of the government (…) We cannot have the enemies of Spain in the government “

According to him, Podemos “encourages these demonstrations”. “It is not possible to be in the streets and in the infrastructures”, condemned.

According to the latest report, 19 people were arrested in Madrid, including six minors (between 16 and 17 years old), and 32 police officers were injured.