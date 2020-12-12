PP Box B judge calls for documents on 23 arbitral awards during Aznar’s second term

The judge of the National Court, Santiago Pedraz, gave the green light to the investigation of nearly 570 million euros of work awarded under the government of José María Aznar. Pedraz seeks to prove the relationship between these awards and the so-called B-box black money of the People’s Party.

<< In this case it has been claimed, indirectly, and always for the sole purpose of investigation, that Bárcenas Gutiérrez and Lapuerta Quintero, together with Francisco Correa Sánchez and others, have defined and implemented a system aimed at obtaining funds illegally for the People's Party and for themselves "says the car to which LaSexta had access. In total, the magistrate is requesting documentation of 23 contracts awarded between 2002 and 2006 to bodies such as ADIF, RENFE or the tax administration, but also the ministries of development, interior, defense, education or the environment.

The contracts would appoint former leaders such as Mariano Rajoy, Rodrigo Rato or Francisco Álvarez-Cascos, who during those years were respectively ministers of the interior, economy or development. These are concessions made to Constructora Hispánica. Its owner at the time was Alfonso García-Pozuelo, confessed to Gürtel’s conspiracy in 2016 which recognized illicit payments in exchange for works in Castile and León and Pozuelo de Alarcón.

“Correa once told me that Luis Bárcenas had participated in these funds,” García Pozuelo said in October 2016. As the ordinance indicates, this documentation would be useful to the prosecution, in order to clarify this relationship between the awarding of public contracts and supposed donations from businessmen in the PP parallel accounts.