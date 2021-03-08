PP Box B judge rejects confrontation between Bárcenas and Rajoy

Publication: Monday, March 8, 2021 10:27

The court which judges the piece of box B of the PP, on the alleged payment in black money of this illegal financing of the reform of the headquarters of the PP, rejected the clash between Luis Bárcenas and the former president Mariano Rajoy.

The defense of the former popular treasurer had requested this testimony, a few days after sending a letter to the anti-corruption prosecution, where he assured that Rajoy was aware of the irregular financing of the PP and that he had destroyed some of his known papers. in the presence of Bárcenas, but without knowing that he had a copy of it.

The president of the tribunal of the High National Court which judges this case, José Antonio Mora, rejected the previous question presented by the defense of Bárcenas, arguing that it is for the court to assess the credibility of the testimony provided.

On the other hand, the judges accepted the appearances as witnesses of journalists Francisco Mercado, Eduardo Inda and Ernesto Ekaizer, who published information in reference to a recording of Álvaro Lapuerta while he was head of the party accounts. .

Specifically, the defense asked these testimonies for information from Mercado, in which there is reference to a conversation where Lapuerta “stated that there were certain payments and modes of operation of this PP”.

In addition, according to Bárcenas defense lawyer Gustavo Galán, the director of Okdiario also listened to this eight-minute recording, for which he requests his presence at the trial to explain its content. Likewise, the defense seeks the testimony of journalist and writer Ernesto Ekaizer, who has published a book entitled “The Bárcenas Affair”, in which he refers to this recording.