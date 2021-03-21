PP deputy in Burgos sends PSOE adviser “to the kitchen”

Publication: Saturday, March 20, 2021 12:56

The PSOE of Burgos is demanding the disapproval of Ángel Guerra, deputy of the PP and former mayor of Aranda de Duero, after having sent the socialist mayor Carmen Miravalles “to the kitchen” in the midst of the debate of the finance committee he chairs.

This was denounced by the account of the socialist formation of Burgos through a press release. Miravalles recounts what happened in this plenary session: “He sent me into the kitchen in response to a request that I raised.” PSOE spokesman David Jurado calls this macho expression “intolerable”.

The PSOE asked the Provincial Council to record the meeting of this commission to prepare its disapproval, demanding a public apology for an already declared war. The deputy of the PP assures that his words were “misinterpreted” and that “it was not his intention” to disrespect Miravalles.

The socialist mayor has received calls from the president of the PP of Burgos, César Rico, and the vice-president, Lorenzo Rodríguez, to apologize for the comment of his comrade, as the PSOE collects in his note.