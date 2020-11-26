PP MP criticizes Iglesias that budgets are “stained with blood”

Updated: Thursday, November 26, 2020 1:42 PM

Published on: 11/26/2020 1:38 PM

PP MP José Ángel Alonso Pérez accused the second vice-president, Pablo Iglesias, of “whitewashing Bildu” and that the general state budgets (PGE) presented by the coalition government are “stained with blood” .

He did so when the head of Social Rights and Agenda 2030 appeared before the branch committee in Congress: “His alliances to achieve the goals are scary. These alliances that he presumes so much, ”says the deputy.

Alonso insists that “the worst” of these alliances is “to agree with those who have not condemned terrorism, the heirs of ETA”.

“I’ll just tell you that the EMPs are stained with blood and that the UN would be ashamed of any such alliance. I ask you to please stop whitewashing Bildu, apologize to the victims of ETA, who deserve dignity and justice, and later resign ”, attacked.

The government has not come to an agreement with Bildu, but its leader, Arnaldo Otegi, sees the budgets presented by the government as positive, so he has asked activists for backing to approve them. This support from the Abertzale left caused deep divisions both within the government and within the PSOE, and led to the condemnation of right-wing parties.