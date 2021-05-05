PP talks about regrouping right to overthrow Sánchez while Ferraz defends results cannot be extrapolated

Published: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 12:24 PM

The Popular Party celebrates Ayuso’s victory in Madrid as its own and believes that the regroupment of the right could overthrow Pedro Sánchez and drive him away from Moncloa.

In fact, they believe that the Prime Minister, leader of the PSOE at the national level, should take note of the results of the regional elections and make a decision regarding the central government.

In this sense, the Deputy Secretary of Communication of the PP, Pablo Montesinos, defended that it is “a victory for the whole party” because they form “a team”. He says that just as “Ayuso is a benchmark”, so are “the rest of the leaders and regional leaders”.

In Genoa, they consider that Ayuso’s victory in Madrid represents “a turning point” and brings “the Spaniards to know that the right can win the next elections”. Likewise, Montesinos considers that the rise of the PP means that “Sánchez can be defeated”. And, although he knows there is still a long way to go, he believes that “yesterday there was a lot of illusion”.

In the same vein, the spokesman of the PP in the Senate, Javier Maroto, who in statements to the “Cadena Ser” declared that “what happened yesterday in Madrid is an example of what can and must take place in Spain ”. He believes that if “we vote together, Sánchez will cease to be president”.

And it is that Isabel Díaz Ayuso swept a regional election that promised to be more uniform. The Popular Party candidate remained close to an absolute majority, securing 65 seats, and will return to rule in the Community of Madrid with the support of the far right, which won 13 deputies.

Ferraz walks away from Sánchez defeat Gabilondo

In Ferraz, they try to stave off the defeat of Ángel Gabilondo in the Madrid elections of the national sphere. The general management of the PSOE defends that the results cannot be extrapolated, just as those of Catalonia or Andalusia were not. Although they recognize that it is necessary to “take note” of what happened because, in their opinion, “it was a first warning”.

Gabilondo’s PSOE suffered its worst defeat in these elections. He went from winning the 2019 election to becoming the third force behind Más Madrid. The Madrid Socialists won 24 seats, 13 less than two years ago, and Mónica García overtook them in number of votes. Some results which could motivate the departure of the candidate, who says in his own party, “do not cling to the post”.

“There are a thousand factors for which we have failed. We must not look for a single culprit, but open a deep reflection. In Madrid, it was taken for granted that Ayuso won and the voters tried others. options on the left, ”they point out. out of Ferraz in this regard.

Although they insist that it is not significant of what is happening at the national level and they remember that “just as Casado was not so dead when the PP was last in Catalonia, he is no longer so alive “.