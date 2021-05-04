PP wins and More Madrid and PSOE compete for second place

Updated: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 12:14 AM

Published on: 04.05.2021 18:42

With practically the total ballot, the Popular Party is the most voted in the city of the municipality of Colmenar Viejo with 45.28% of the votes. Plus Madrid ranks second, closely followed by the PSOE with 16.57% and 16.19% of the vote, respectively. Vox is fourth with 10.21% of the vote while unidos Podemos is fifth with 6.29%. Finally, Ciudadanos obtains 3.75% of the vote.

Last hour and result of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: participation data, votes and seats obtained by each party and number of deputies per formation in the Assembly. All the figures relating to the elections and the main political groups in the municipality of Colmenar Viejo In the following graphics you can see the result of the vote in the municipality of Colmenar Viejo. We will post them in real time as exam updates occur.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Colmenar Viejo

On May 26, 2019, the last elections to the Community of Madrid took place. On the same dates, regional elections were also held in eleven other Spanish communities, city councils and the European Parliament.

In the municipality of Colmenar Viejo, the turnout reached 66.05%, the PSOE being the most voted party with 26.11%. The PP obtained 24.09% of the votes and Ciudadanos 19.28% of the total counted. In fourth place, Más Madrid, with 13.11% of the votes of Colmenar Viejo. Behind were Vox (9.45%) and Unidas Podemos (5.75%).

In the general of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo won the victory of the PSOE of Madrid with 27% of the votes and 37 deputies in the Assembly. For her part, Isabel Díaz Ayuso came in second in the Assembly, with 30 seats and 22% of the vote.

The other most voted political forces at the regional level were the Ciudadanos de Ignacio Aguado with 26 seats and Más Madrid, led by Íñigo Errejón, who obtained 20 deputies in the Madrid Assembly. Vox reached 7 seats and United We Can Left United Madrid Standing, 7 more seats.

However, Ángel Gabilondo’s victory was not enough to lead him to the presidency of the Community of Madrid. The Socialists failed to muster enough support to overcome the nomination. It is the PP that, with the support of Ciudadanos and Vox, managed to invest Isabel Díaz Ayuso as president of the Community of Madrid with a total of 68 votes on August 14, 2019. The PSOE, Más País and Podemos have voted against.

Results of the elections of the Community of Madrid, live

laSexta maintains extensive monitoring of political news, with particular attention to elections in the Community of Madrid. All LaSexta’s passion for election nights, put at the service of elections which will have a great influence on the political scene in Madrid, but also at the national level.

In addition, on laSexta.com you can consult, minute by minute, the last hour of the elections in Madrid. Data and percentages of participation and voting and the reactions of the main protagonists of the day on laSexta and on laSexta.com.