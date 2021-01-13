Prachanda accuses Oli of dissolving Parliament under India’s leadership – Prime Minister Oli dances at India’s request; Parliament dissolved at his request: Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’

Kathmandu

Pushp Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, the chairman of a faction of the Communist Party of Nepal (NCP), on Wednesday accused Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli of dividing the ruling party and dissolving parliament at India’s behest. Addressing his faction leaders and activists at the Academy of Nepal here, Prachanda said that in the near past the prime minister alleged that some NCP leaders were plotting to overthrow his government at the behest of India. .

Prachanda said his faction did not force Oli to resign simply because it sent a message that Oli’s statement was true. The former prime minister said: “(But) has Oli now divided the party on instruction from India and dissolved the House of Representatives?” He said the truth comes before the Nepalese people.

Prachali alleged, “Oli held a three-hour meeting in the absence of any third parties at his residence in Balwatwar of the head of the RAW Indian intelligence service RAW, which clearly indicated Oli’s intention.” He accused the prime minister of taking bad advice from outside forces. Prachanda said that by dissolving the House of Representatives, Oli gave a heavy blow to the Constitution and the democratic system that was established after seven decades of people’s struggle.

Nepal was plunged into a political crisis on December 20 when Oli, seen as pro-China, suddenly recommended the dissolution of the House of Representatives amid a power struggle with Prachanda. On his recommendation, President Vidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives on the same day and announced the date of the new elections on April 30 and May 10.