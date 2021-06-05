Predator drone mq-1: Predator drone MQ-1 India News in Hindi: India buy predator drone MQ-1 to increase naval strength, know all the features

Washington

The Indian Navy plans to purchase 30 units of the MQ-1 Predator drone in the Indian Ocean amid growing threats from China and Pakistan. These drones, equipped with lethal missiles, can perform surveillance at sea for a long time. Not only that, if necessary, the missiles it contains can also target enemy ships or bases. This drone is also known as the Predator Sea Avenger or RQ-1. Considering the attack power of the Chinese Wing Long Drone-2, the Navy feels a great need for such dangerous drones.

Is able to hit the target with precision

The Predator Sea Avenger has all the features of a turbofan engine and stealth aircraft. He hits his target with precision. The Indian military is currently using drones purchased from Israel, but US Predator drones fly at the speed of fighter jets. After obtaining these drones, India will be able to easily monitor not only Pakistan but also China. In terms of surveillance system, India will go far ahead of these two countries.

Can fly up to 3000 km

The new Predator can travel 1,800 miles (2,900 km) after take off from its base. This means that if it is operated from an air base in central India, then it can monitor the border between China and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir. This drone is capable of flying for 35 hours at an altitude of 50,000 feet. Other than that, this drone can fly with a payload of 6,500 pounds.

Capable of hovering in the air for up to 35 hours

This drone was manufactured by the American company General Atomics Aeronautical Systems. This drone is equipped with a turbojet engine providing 115 horsepower. 8.22 meters long and 2.1 meters high, this drone has a wingspan of 16.8 meters. Due to the fuel capacity of up to 100 gallons, the flight endurance of this drone is also very high.

Two missiles can destroy the enemy

This drone can fly 204 kg of missiles. Due to the flight at an altitude of over 25,000 feet, the enemy is not able to catch this drone easily. It can be equipped with two laser-guided AGM-114 Hellfire missiles. Two people are needed to operate it, one is the pilot and the other is the sensor operator. America has 150 issues of these drones available.

