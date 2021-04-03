prefer creative ways to communicate with your peers

Employees hate video calls – they prefer creative ways to communicate with coworkers

The hybrid workplace is here to stay, so how can companies maintain an entrepreneurial culture among their employees? To answer this question and determine how teleworking affects the relationship between workers, mission and company values, the company Emeraude Escape surveyed more than 1,000 teleworkers, obtaining results that contradict the traditional idea that employees are less engaged in the business. since the introduction of teleworking.

Thus, the results show, surprisingly, that remote work has improved relations between workers, since 55% say they feel closer to their team and their colleagues since the start of remote work and 60% feel more connected to your company’s mission and culture.

From Emeraude Escape, they explain that “the reason for this result is that companies that invest in social activities and in the creation of virtual teams, strengthen interpersonal bonds. In this sense, – they continue – 62% of the people questioned declared that their companies had organized virtual team-building events at least once a month, while 30% had events once a week ”.

Additionally, most employees recognized that they wanted team building events more often. In fact, 72% want their company to organize these types of events at least once a month, while 91% of workers say they want virtual team-building activities at least once a quarter. “This shows that there is great interest on the part of employees in connecting with their colleagues,” they point out from Emeraude Escape.

On the other hand, the results of the survey also show that more and more workers feel tired by video calls, especially with those called Zoom Happy Hours, since only 25% of workers prefer this type of activity to interact. with your teams.

Thus, from Emeraude Escape, they recommend that companies, to fight against fatigue, apathy and boredom of employees, to try to be more creative. And, for that, a good option is to make online team games and promote the gamification of teleworking since 70% of employees recognize that they like to participate in competitive virtual games. Additionally, two of the top ‘most requested’ virtual activities involve some form of gambling, and 95% of employees prefer to participate in virtual escape games.

“When it comes to retaining the best employees, their commitment to the company is essential. For this reason, it is important that workers feel satisfied and connected, both with their company and their workplace, ”says Virgile Loisance, CEO of Emeraude Escape. “We saw this firsthand with our own staff. After moving from face-to-face escape rooms to virtual escape games during the pandemic, we have seen a dramatic growth in our customers’ demands for digital escape rooms. Without a connected and engaged staff, we would never have been able to achieve our goals! “.

Since its leap into digital business games, Emeraude Escape has served companies such as Microsoft, Colgate, AstraZeneca, Hermes, LVMH, and L’Oréal. Virtual escape games have proven to be a hit with impressive stats in terms of employee engagement, learning, and behavior change, and even increased revenue and billing. The company will launch a wider range of customized business solutions by the end of the year.

HRDigital