Pregnant mother in Egpyt: Mummy of a pregnant woman found in Egpyt: mother of a pregnant woman found in Egypt

The mummies found in Egypt contain many secrets in themselves. Sometimes, slowly, their secrets are revealed. Polish scientists discovered something similar when they discovered that the mummy, who was believed to be a priest, was in fact a pregnant woman. To the surprise of those scientists who made the first such discovery as part of the Warsaw Mummy Project, there were no surprises. The team have been working on ancient Egyptian mummies since 2015. When Mami’s stomach showed a small leg inside the scanner, he realized what his hands were doing.

It is believed that the priest

Warsaw University archaeologist Marjana Ozarek-Jilk and colleagues are preparing to publish this research. She told the state-owned PAP news agency: “With her husband Stanislaw, we saw the photos and saw a little leg in her stomach.” Project co-founder Wohtek Emond told CNN that Mami was brought to Poland in 1826. It was believed then to be that of a woman, but in the 1920s it was found that the name of the Egyptian priest was written on it.

..So discovered, it is a pregnant woman

During the research, without the help of computed tomography, it was confirmed that it was a female mummy as it did not have a private male part. Long curly hair and breasts were confirmed by 3D imaging. He said when the woman died she must have been between 20 and 30 years old and the fetus between 26 and 30 weeks old. How he died remains to be determined and further investigation will be needed to find out.

Standing questions

A big puzzle before the experts is how the embryo has stayed inside the woman so far? The deceased’s organs were taken to make mummies, so why was the embryo not taken? It is believed that there may be a religious reason behind this. Emond raised the possibility that he might think the unborn child has no soul and will be safe in the next world or that the woman’s body may have been in danger during of its withdrawal.

So why was the priest’s name written above?

It’s also about why the priest’s name was written on Mami. In response to this, it is possible that the woman’s mummy was kept there after stealing the pastor’s coffin. There have been many instances of doing this before. The coffins of the rich and prominent also contained valuables and were also stolen. The coffin was also stolen for reuse. According to Emond, around 10% of mummies are in the wrong coffin. (Warsaw Mummy Project)