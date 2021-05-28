prehistoric war of climate change: the first race war was not an event

Wars between humans don’t just happen today. There are many stories of violence hidden in the ancient history of the Sahara Desert. It is believed that the first war between the two races took place here. Now, the study of 13,000-year-old skeletons has indicated that this war was not a one-off event, but that many small battles were taking place. The scarred scars in the remains of Jebel Sahaba cemetery in Sudan indicate that these people suffered multiple incidents of violence, rather than being killed in a single war.

First community violence in the world

This cemetery was discovered in 1956 on the east bank of the Nile. In this, 61 people from 11,000 BC were buried. Half of them died from injuries. Scientists previously believed that these hunters and fishermen died in a war and this was considered the first sectarian violence in the world. After re-studying their bones using new microscopy techniques, it was discovered that they had been injured in numerous violent incidents. Climate change may have been one of the reasons behind this.

New traces found in a new search

These skeletons are kept in the British Museum in London. They have been studied by scientists from the National Center for Scientific Research and the University of Toulouse. The study found 106 invisible marks that differentiated gunshot wounds, single combat, and death from natural causes. The researchers found 41 people who had at least one filled or filled wound on their head at the time of their death.

search by injury

Scientists say the number of injuries that have healed is similar to the number of incidents between communities in the Nile Valley. These events date from 1.26 lakh to 11,700 years ago at the end of the Pleistocene. Research has said that these fights must have taken place between different communities. The research paper, published in Scientific Reports, indicates that the struggle for dominance and climate change may be at the root of these conflicts.

Why was there so much fighting?

In fact, due to the environmental disasters of the Ice Age, these people had to be forced to live together. Meanwhile, icebergs in Europe and North America had made Egypt and Sudan such that people were forced to live near the Nile, but the river was not helping them much. They sought safety in small lands, and resources were also scarce. These groups had to fight for fishing because of the lack of food.