President Sánchez will appear today at the Congress of Deputies to take stock of the COVID-19 pandemic

Publication: Wednesday, February 24, 2021 7:02 AM

Pedro Sánchez is appearing in Congress to take stock of the state of alert for the second time since Congress approved his extension until May. It does so in a situation where the incidence of coronavirus cases is dropping, after weeks of record infections and a very high number of deaths.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed the downward trend in the incidence of the pandemic, which succeeded in lowering the “extreme risk” for the first time in 2021. Specifically, the incidence was 235, so that infections were just over 7,000, far from the high figures of recent weeks. However, the emphasis remains on the UCI occupancy rate, still above 30% and with saturation classified by the ministry itself as “extreme risk”.

In mid-December, the incidence was 198.77 positives per 100,000 population, but after Christmas it climbed to almost 1,000 cases. The death toll was also among the highest after those recorded in April, at the height of the first wave of the pandemic.

Vaccination strategy

Unlike its previous appearance, on December 16, 2020, vaccination is now underway in Spain. The vaccination plan began with delays due to a logistical problem at the pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which delayed the distribution by a day. After this first setback, and with the Christmas holidays in between, a very uneven pace was reached at the start of the year, as some communities kept injecting themselves on weekends and holidays, while others did.

And another further setback: when it looked like the pace had returned, snowstorm Filomena arrived, which crippled the center of the peninsula for a few days. The weekly distribution was not delayed, but vaccination was carried out in the most affected areas.

AstraZeneca also reported further delays in dose deliveries on Tuesday. According to Reuters, it will not even deliver half of those agreed with the EU for the second quarter of the year, as already happened in the first. In addition, with the arrival of AstraZeneca, the Ministry of Health had to rethink the vaccination strategy due to the recommendation not to administer it to people over 55 years of age due to the lack of trials at this time. respect. The British vaccine will thus be aimed at second-line health workers, firefighters, police officers and teachers who meet these age groups (between 18 and 55 years).

Another priority group to be vaccinated is those over 80, who are already vaccinated in several autonomous communities with the other two vaccines approved by the EU: Moderna and Pfizer. Communities that have not yet done so, like Madrid, have already announced that they will start this week.

At present, people vaccinated with the full schedule exceed 1,200,000 in our country (2.55% of the population), and it is expected that by the end of March, the group with the greatest risk of pandemic, the elderly, is practically vaccinated. 80 years old.

The forecast managed by the executive is to reach the summer with 70% of the Spanish population vaccinated, an immunization that the body reaches a few days after receiving the second dose of the vaccine. It was December 27 the day vaccinations symbolically began in Spain and most of the European Union. Meanwhile, in the rest of the world, the pace changes depending on the country.