press conference after the Council of Ministers, live

Posted: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 1:35 PM

The Council of Ministers approved on Tuesday the vaccination plan for a “substantial part” of the population during the first six months of 2021. At the end of the meeting, the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa , appeared before the media to explain the details. of the plan approved by the executive.

An important novelty is that there will be only one strategy: the national strategy. Thus, the design of vaccine distribution will be the responsibility of the Government, in collaboration with the autonomous communities. The objective is “that all priority groups have access to the vaccine”, according to what the president of the government, Pedro Sánchez, put forward a few days ago. With this national dimension, we try to ensure that there are no differences between the communities.

On the other hand, the Minister of Justice, Juan Carlos Campo, submitted to the Council of Ministers for approval the draft of the preliminary draft law for the new law of criminal procedure (LeCrim), which enshrines a change in the model by which the phase of the instruction will cease to be in the hands of the judges to return to the prosecutors, whose number becomes more relevant in the criminal process. Campo announced last week in an urgent congressional arraignment that LeCrim’s project was ready. In May, the Ministry of Justice created a commission of experts tasked with making a first approach to the reform of the penal process, which concluded its work in September.