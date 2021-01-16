press conference of the Minister of Health, live

Publication: Saturday, January 16, 2021 10:01

The Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, appears this Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to share his vision of the data on the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic.

This Friday, Spain broke its records for daily infections and cumulative incidence, registering 40,197 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours with a cumulative incidence of 575 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Faced with this situation, different Autonomous Communities have started taking decisions aimed at further restricting the mobility of citizens, asking the executive to relax the schedule of the curfew so that it can be enacted earlier.

Salvador Illa’s press conference follows: