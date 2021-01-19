Pressure from communities is growing to change the state of alert in the face of health’s reluctance to toughen measures

On the eve of the Interterritorial Council which is being held this Wednesday, various autonomous communities are stepping up their pressure for the government to tighten its measures to stop the third wave of coronavirus infections. Indeed, five regions (Andalusia, Castile and León, Castile-La Mancha, Murcia and Euskadi) have publicly requested that a new decree be drawn up to advance the curfew to 8:00 p.m.

However, the executive shares a different opinion: according to the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, the current restrictions are sufficient to contain the increase in cases. As executive sources at LaSexta explain, despite the fact that there are five communities who requested it and five others who are in favor, it is not decided that the government will write a new decree when of his meeting this Wednesday with the CCAA. A fact that contrasts with the demands of the last days.

Indeed, one of the most critical voices in the health position is led by socialist Emiliano García-Page, president of Castilla-La Mancha. As the president said in an interview with Espejo Público, “if the contagion bubble” the country is experiencing is not stopped, “there will be no more waves, but they simply will not stop “.

In this sense, García-Page assures that the current scenario of measures “is shrinking” and urges the government to act as quickly as possible: “For many decisions that we take in autonomies, however restrictive, these are limited. We cannot touch fundamental rights unless the state decides to, ”he said.

Demands for autonomies before the increase in infections

In the afternoon of Monday, the director of the Health Alerts and Emergencies Center, Fernando Simón, said Spain was experiencing its “high point” of the third wave. The cumulative incidence already stands at 689 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the data for this weekend are the most worrying since the start of the pandemic.

In this sense, the demand for tighter measures does not only concern the region of La Mancha. Castilla y León, mired in a legal fight with the government to advance the curfew to 8 p.m., also insisted on the gravity of the situation. To this is added Andalusia, where its president, Juanma Moreno, launched a direct appeal to the executive: “What I am asking the government to do is to have a plan, not to not improvise, “he brandished at a press conference before his request to win competitions.

A feeling they also share in the Basque Country. In this case, the Lehendakari Íñigo Urkullu assures that there are alternatives to house arrest, but that a greater decision is needed on the part of the Health: “The inter-territorial council must propose basic measures for limit activity and mobility, “he said last Saturday in another press conference.

So far, Salvador Illa maintains his position and advocates “to wait” for the data to calm down: “We think we have a few days left, maybe a week of increasing cases, but we think that with the measures that are taken Applying them well, we will overcome and master this third wave, ”he said in his interview with Al Rojo Vivo.