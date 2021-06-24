Pretty Yende: Opera Star Pretty Yende Strip Searching at Charles de Gaulle airport: opera musician Preity Yende is stripped and tested at Charles de Gaulle airport in France

Paris

Famous South African opera music star Preity Yende has been treated like criminals at the French airport. Yende claimed he was detained at Charles de Gaulle Airport on his way from Italy to Paris, the French capital. The 36-year-old musician said airport security personnel examined her as a criminal while stripping her naked.

was accused of racial discrimination

Preeti Yende was arrested by French authorities on June 21. He is accused of having entered France without papers. Shortly after the incident, Yende shared a post on Instagram alleging misconduct, degrading racial discrimination and psychological torture. He claimed that the French authorities had made very offensive racist remarks against him.

later shrugged the accusations

He said the French authorities took all my belongings, including my cell phone, and asked me to write down the phone numbers of my family and close friends. They were asked to call their relatives from the landline in the detention cell. He was then taken to the prison hotel. However, he later told Opera Wire that it was an unfortunate situation. It has nothing to do with racial discrimination.

The French authorities did not accept the document issued in Italy

According to Yende, the French authorities did not want to accept the document “Parameso di Sogiorno improvisori” issued in Milan. The document was issued for a performance at the opera Theater des Champs-lysées in Paris. He said airport officials started investigating me. He asked me to take off my shoes. He didn’t even say why I was being investigated so thoroughly.

French airport security charged

African musicians said that I felt my human dignity and honor had been taken away from me. I couldn’t believe I was being treated like this even though I had an official legal document. He said that during the initial investigation he was held in a cold holding cell. There wasn’t even a suitable light.

The French police told it all

A French police officer later said Yende was questioned because she was traveling on a South African passport. He did not have a French visa. Later he got a single entry visa and we let him go. The official also stressed that a strip search is a normal process for anyone without proper papers. This is done taking into account security reasons. He said Yende thanked the police when he was allowed to leave the airport for his performance.