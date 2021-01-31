Prevention companies assumed significant cost overruns for COVID-19

2020 has been a year of constant learning and new challenges for the whole of society, in the face of a pandemic that has shown for the first time the real consequences, both positive and negative, of a globalized world.

The pandemic broke out in Spain at the beginning of March 2020, but the large occupational risk prevention companies, like Euca, aware of what was to come, were already preparing the new catalog of training courses that would be required without rest. during the following months.

How has the pandemic been managed from the point of view of the prevention of occupational risks?

“It hasn’t always been easy,” says Carlos, founder and director of Euca. “In the early days, there was not even uniformity of criteria on the required PPE. And that only in the health sector ”.

But this sector is not the only one to have had to make every effort to carry out risk audits, create protocols and train its employees in the new situation. All essential sectors, led by food, cleaning and transportation, have kept prevention companies busy in an unprecedented training effort.

As the relaxation progressed, other sectors joined: hospitality, retail, leisure and education. “Everyone has their own security protocols and the PRL courses for their employees are completely personalized according to their needs,” explains Carlos.

This has resulted in the development, in record time, of new training programs and materials for a large number of economic sectors, an investment which in most cases has had no impact on the client, ” already severely punished by the consequences of the economic crisis caused by the pandemic ”, but was assumed by the prevention companies.

“At the moment”, says Carlos, “prevention companies must live up to what was expected of us and at Euca we have made a huge effort to achieve this”.

