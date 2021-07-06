Prime Minister Modi calls the Dalai Lama to send him a big message on the occasion of his 86th birthday: PM Modi, Taiwan …

Strong points:

Prime Minister Modi sent a strong message to the Chinese dragon by addressing the Dalai Lama on his birthday. Taiwan, another staunch opponent of China, also congratulated the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday. This is the first time that the Prime Minister has made public speaking to the Dalai Lama. Officially announced Beijing / New Delhi

Amid the lingering tension in Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the Chinese dragon a strong message by interacting with Tibetan Supreme Leader Dalai Lama on his birthday. Not only that, Taiwan, another great rival of China, also congratulated the Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday and wished him good health. It is said to be the first time Prime Minister Modi has been publicly announced to speak to the Dalai Lama.

Previously, such an announcement had not been made even at the time of the violence in Doklam, Galwan. Today, the Chinese Communist Party hosted a conference attended by Nepalese Prime Minister KP Oli and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. This message from India and Taiwan is seen as a push from the Chinese dragon, which sees the Dalai Lama as its adversary.

Missiles, radars, fighter planes … China has built 35 “aerial forts” from Ladakh to Arunachal

This statement from Modi is highly regarded in the strategic field.

Prime Minister Modi tweeted and said: “I spoke to the Dalai Lama on the phone and wished him his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life. This statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is much welcomed in the field. India’s strategic defense expert Brahma Chelani said Prime Minister Modi had done a great job congratulating the Dalai Lama on his birthday The Dalai Lama is the most respected living Buddha in the world.

Brahma Chelani said China is waiting for the death of the Dalai Lama to be able to seat a puppet. The free world will certainly have to fail this Chinese plan. In fact, not only PM Modi, but now there is a big change in all of India’s thinking towards China. Previously, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh last month inaugurated 63 bridges and 12 new roads in seven states bordering China.

“Stopped paying attention to China’s objections”

A former Indian military officer told the South China Morning Post that this new take on India shows that it has stopped paying attention to China’s objections. In addition, the Indian Chief of Staff, General Bipin Rawat, recently declared that China is now India’s “greatest threat”, not Pakistan. In fact, even after 11 rounds of talks, the standoff between India and China in Ladakh is not over. For this reason, India has now started to bypass China’s objections.

China is now beginning to strengthen its grip on the territory it occupied. He is now preparing to stay there even in winter. Not only that, China has prepared many air defense networks on the Indian border. In such a situation, India has no other means than to strengthen its defense preparedness. India’s biggest effort is to strengthen the old bridges so that tanks and artillery can get to the Chinese border.