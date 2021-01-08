Prime Minister Netanyahu has benefited from the lockdown in Israel! Corruption hearing postponed indefinitely – Israeli court postpones trial against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid Covid-19 lockdown

Tel Aviv

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been the biggest beneficiary of the strict lockdown put in place in Israel since Friday over the Corona virus. The court postponed Wednesday’s hearing in the corruption case against Netanyahu. The Jerusalem District Court said Wednesday’s hearing was postponed indefinitely because large numbers of people are expected to be present at the hearing.

Protests against Netanyahu in Israel

It should be noted that Netanyahu has been accused of corruption, fraud and breach of trust. However, he denied the allegations, claiming he was a victim of anti-media campaigns, law enforcement and judicial officials. Netanyahu has faced weekly protests in recent months over how his government is tackling the corona virus outbreak.

Israel is the world’s fastest vaccinator

Israel is one of the fastest covid-19 vaccinated countries in the world, but despite this, the number of people infected has increased rapidly. In view of this, most schools and businesses have been ordered to close as of Friday. People have been asked to leave essential work within a mile of their homes. It is forbidden to gather people in public places and public transport services are limited.

Corona has a total of 4.74,000 cases in Israel.

The Corona virus lockdown in Israel will remain in effect for the next two weeks. It should be noted that 4.74,000 cases of Kovid-19 have been reported so far in Israel, while 3,565 people have died. At present, more than 60,000 patients are under treatment in the country.