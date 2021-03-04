Prime Minister of Barabade praised PM Modi: Corona vaccine is given to the world again, Prime Minister of PM Modi of this country

Bridgetown

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded for injecting Kovid-19 vaccine after donating millions of doses of Corona virus vaccine for free to countries around the world as part of the Vaccine Friendship Campaign . Prime Minister Mia Amore Motley of Caribbean Barbados praised Prime Minister Modi’s generosity. He himself tweeted and wished Prime Minister Modi good health.

PM Motley wrote: ‘Before PM Modi himself received the Corona virus vaccine, it enabled 40,000 people in Barabados and millions around the world to be vaccinated against Kovid-19 through to a vaccine friendship. It is a true demonstration of his generosity. Thank you very much and I wish you good health. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of Kovid-19 vaccine to AIIMS in the capital Delhi.

PM Modi not only installed Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, many birds with a stone

Called to help liberate India from Kovid-19

In addition to getting the vaccine, PM Modi also called on everyone to help make India Kovid-19 free. The Prime Minister tweeted: “I took the first dose of the Kovid-19 vaccine from AIIMS. The speed at which our doctors and scientists have worked to strengthen the global fight against Kovid-19 is remarkable.” The Prime Minister called on people to cooperate with the vaccine to free India from the Kovid epidemic. He said: “I urge everyone who is eligible for this vaccine. Come on, let’s make India Kovid-19 free.”

PM Modi received the Kovid Covaxin vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech. This vaccine was approved for emergency use last month with Covishield produced by the Serum Institute of India. Modi not only dispelled vaccine-related doubts by applying Covaxin, he did a lot of hunting with a stone. The Corona virus vaccination campaign started in India from January 16, 2021. Previously, Covishield and Covaxin had been approved on January 3.

There is no shortage of questions about Covaxin

Covishield was developed by researchers at the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, while Covaxin was developed by the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech. Covishield received approval after the completion of the Phase 3 trial while Covaxin was then in the Phase 3 trial. In such a situation, there was no dearth of questions about Covaxin. Covaxin has been indicted several times on behalf of members of the opposition.

Prime Minister of Barabados congratulated Prime Minister Modi