Prime Minister of Canada lifts farmers’ protests with Prime Minister Modi: Kisan Andolan Canada: Canada says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the issue of farmers with Prime Minister Modi

The Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, has once again entered into controversy over the performance of farmers in India. Canada claimed Trudeau raised the issue of farmers in a phone conversation with Modi. Official published by India. the statement.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has once again been embroiled in controversy over the performance of farmers in India. Canada claimed Justin Trudeau raised the issue of the farmer protests during a phone conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In contrast, there is no mention of the issue of farmers in the official statement released by India. A diplomatic dispute can arise over the whole matter.

Also earlier, when Trudeau raised the issue of farmer performance, India reacted strongly. In a statement released by India regarding the latest talks, it was said that Prime Minister Modi assured his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on Wednesday that India would cooperate fully with Canada’s vaccination efforts. Modi tweeted that “I assured Trudeau that India will do its best to facilitate the supply of Kovid-19 vaccines demanded by Canada”.

The entire statement issued by India does not mention performance

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi assured Justin Trudeau: “Just as India has done for many other countries, it will do its best to support Canada’s vaccination efforts. According to the statement, Trudeau said on the occasion that India’s unprecedented medical potential will contribute significantly to the fight against Kovid-19. He appreciated the leadership of Prime Minister Modi for sharing this potential of India with the world. Modi thanked him for this Trudeau spirit.

There is no mention of the issue of Canadian particulate farmers in the entire statement issued by India. On the other hand, the statement released by the Prime Minister said that Prime Minister Trudeau raised the issue of farmers’ performance with Prime Minister Modi. Canada said in its statement: “The two leaders discussed the democratic principles of Canada and India, the recent protest and the importance of reconciliation through dialogue.”

India has given a very strong response to Canadian Prime Minister’s statement

Unlike Canada, India’s statement does not mention discussions on the issue of farmers. If the Canadian Prime Minister has raised the issue of farmers in this conversation, it will be the first time that he will include this demonstration in the bilateral dialogue. Canadian MPs have often supported peaceful demonstrations by farmers. Previously, she had also posted a video raising concerns about the issue of farmers.

India reacted very strongly to the statement by the Canadian Prime Minister. Not only that, India had summoned Canadian High Commissioner Nadir Patel to New Delhi and lodged an official protest. Even after opposition from India, the Prime Minister of Canada supports the farmers’ protest. He welcomed the opening of negotiations between the Indian government and farmers.