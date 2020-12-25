Prime Minister Oli Stranded After Dissolution of Nepalese Parliament, Supreme Court Issues Custodial Notice – Supreme Court of Nepal Issues Notice of Case Against Kp Sharma Oli and Bidya Devi Bhandari on Dissolution of Parliament

Kathmandu

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli appears to be involved in the premature dissolution of the Nepalese Parliament. On Friday, Nepal’s Supreme Court, hearing all petitions filed against the dissolution of parliament, issued a show cause notice to the president’s office and the government. The court has until Sunday asked the two sides to give in writing the reasons for the dissolution of the lower house of representatives of Nepal.

Court seeks clarification from government and President

The court also asked for clarification from both sides as to why the court cannot issue an order in favor of petitions to overturn the president’s decision to dissolve parliament. The court said that if there is a legal basis from which the court cannot make a decision as requested by the petitioners, submit it through the attorney general’s office by January 3.

The Chief Justice’s Constitutional Bench hears

All of these petitions were heard by a constitutional bench of five judges headed by Chief Justice of Nepal Cholendra Shamsher Rana. The five-member bench includes Judge Bishwambhar Prasad Shrestha, Judge Tej Bahadur KC, Judge Anil Kumar Sinha and Judge Hari Krishna Karki. Chief Justice Rana’s single bench on Wednesday submitted all petitions to the constitutional court.

The government does not have the right to dissolve Parliament

A total of 13 written petitions were filed with the Supreme Court to challenge the government’s decision to dissolve Parliament. In Wednesday’s hearing, senior lawyers, citing constitutional provisions, argued that Prime Minister Oli has no right to dissolve the House unless there is an opportunity to form a government alternative.

Oli called a cabinet meeting

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Oli called a cabinet meeting on Friday evening. He is likely to reshuffle the cabinet after the resignation of seven ministers from the faction led by Prachanda. The Oli cabinet now has 18 members, including ministers and ministers of state. It should be noted that a political crisis arose in Nepal after President Bidya Devi Bhandari dissolved the House of Representatives on Sunday on the recommendation of Prime Minister Oli and announced the dates of the midterm elections.

Political violence erupts again in Nepal, Oli has taken a big step