Prime Minister Oli wants to negotiate with India over border dispute, Nepalese Foreign Minister arriving in Delhi today

Kathmandu

In the midst of the ongoing political war in Nepal, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sent his special soldier to India. Nepalese Foreign Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali will attend the sixth meeting of the Nepal-India Joint Commission during the three-day visit to India. In addition, he will discuss all aspects of the relationship, including cooperation on Kovid-19 and the border dispute with Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar.

Oli does two-way politics

To woo the Nepalese people, Prime Minister Oli simultaneously makes two types of politics. On Sunday, he reiterated his pledge to take possession of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh of India at the National Assembly meeting. According to Ma Republika, Oli claimed that according to the Sugauli Accord, these three areas east of the Mahakali River belong to Nepal. They said they would be withdrawn following diplomatic negotiations with India. He also said that since the India-China War in 1962, the Indian rulers of Nepal have never attempted to acquire the areas where the Indian army is stationed.

India-Nepal relations set to improve

It is believed that Pradeep Kumar Gyawali’s visit to India will also melt snow on relations between the two countries. Tensions in both countries peaked after a new map of Nepal in May-June. After which Nepal also closed its border with India during the Corona period. After that, relations between the two countries continued to deteriorate due to Nepal’s anti-India stance.

Indian officials visit improved relations

Recently, Samant Kumar Goyal, head of the Indian intelligence agency RAW, met Nepalese Prime Minister Oli alone in Kathmandu. After that, the head of the Indian army, General Manoj Mukund Narwane, arrived in Kathmandu for a three-day visit. During this time, he was also honored by the President of Nepal. Indian Foreign Minister Harshvardhan Shringla also visited Nepal after his visit to Narna. After that, relations between the two countries should be normal.

What is the Indo-Nepalese Joint Commission

The Joint Commission is the supreme mechanism for bilateral dialogue between the two countries. At the meeting, the two countries will discuss many topics such as bilateral trade, energy, border disputes and assistance on the Kovid-19 issue. The Ministry of External Affairs previously said in a statement that bilateral relations between Nepal and India on trade, transit, energy, borders, Kovid-19 cooperation, infrastructure, connectivity, l investment, agriculture, tourism, culture and other subjects were included in the meeting of the Joint Commission. The entire dimension of it will be discussed.

Foreign Minister Gianwali will also meet senior Indian officials during his visit. Officials said Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Paudayal and Minister of Health and Population Secretary Laxmi Aryal will be accompanied by Giwali.