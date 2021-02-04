primitive human tools: primitive stone tool found in Israel over 3 lakh years old: 3 million year old tools found in Israel

Jerusalem

A 3.57 lakh year old tool was found in the Tabun Caves in Israel. Ancient tools of all kinds were discovered in the Lower Paleolithic. This tool found in caves is oval. It is made of dolomite and weighs about half a kilo. Three pieces were found around. Marks of work done on it have been found, so it is believed that it will be used for grinding jobs.

Overview of technical skills

This tool appears to be part of a larger group of portable axes. It is found in the Ekielo-Ybrudian complex of the Lower Paleolithic layer, which is 4.15 million to 2.5 million years old. According to Dr. Ron Schimelmitz of the Jinman Institute of Archeology at the University of Haifa, the specialty of this complex is activities related to fire and stove and the construction of the complex for socio-economic works.

There were many abilities

This gives insight into technical skills. Meanwhile, the technique of blades, the use of other tools to craft any tool and also the ability to convert stones, bones, wood and ashes into a new shape. An extensive study has been done on how humans have used the tools found in the latest discovery. It was shown to be used for crushing and grinding.

The old is technology

These tools along with stone tools indicate how old this technology is. This shows how ancient, complex and fine the techniques of making such tools are on which modern human knowledge is still developing. More research and study in this direction can provide more information about the capabilities of the ancient human civilization.