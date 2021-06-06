Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana – ScoopCube

The Basics Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced the birth of their daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, named after Queen Elizabeth II, and Harry’s mother Princess Diana.

The child was born on June 4 at 11:40 am in a hospital in Santa Barbara, California. According to representatives of the couple, “Lili” weighs about 3.2 kilograms. The baby and its mother are both healthy.

Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor was named after the nickname of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II, whose nickname is Lilibet from her relatives. Diana, the middle name of Meghan and Harry’s daughter, pays homage to their mother, Princess of Wales Diana Spencer.

“The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they celebrate this special moment with the family,” said a representative of the couple in a statement.

A little sister for Archie

“We were blessed with the arrival of our daughter Lili. She is more than we could ever have imagined, and we remain grateful for all the love and prayers from around the world that we have felt. Thank you very much for your kindness and you continuous support in this very special time for our family, ”said the couple on their founding page Archewell.

Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is the couple’s second child after Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born in 2019.