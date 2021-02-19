Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: Prince Harry and Meghan separate definitively with the British royal family: Prince Harry and Megan’s relationship with the British royal family broken

Strong points:

Prince Harry of Sussex and his wife Princess Megan Merkle will not be returning as active members of the British Royal Family. Since the announcement of his departure from the responsibilities of the British Royal Family, there was a possibility of action against him. Prince Harry’s wife Megan had lived in Canada for a long time far from the royal family.

In a statement released by Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said the Prince and Princess had informed the Queen of his decision. The one-year delay after the initial announcement of the severance of relations with the monarchy ends next month. The 94-year-old Queen has written to him about the decision.

He specifies that upon his return, all his honorary military appointments and his posts of monarchy will be distributed among the other active members of the royal family. A statement released by Buckingham Palace said the Prince and Princess of Sussex had confirmed to the Queen that they would not be returning as executive members of the Royal Family.

It was also reported that after a dialogue with the Prince, the Queen wrote a letter informing him that it would not be possible for her to continue the responsibilities and duties of public life due to her remoteness from the duties of the Royal family. Honorary military appointments and the royal posts of prince and princess will be returned to the queen and then redistributed among the executive members of the royal family.