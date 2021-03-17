Prince of Bahrain Mohamed Hamad takes Astrazeneca vaccine against Everest without Nepal’s approval Controversy: Prince of Bahrain arrives to conquer Everest with Corona vaccine, Nepal

Strong points:

There was a ruckus when Prince Mohammed Hamad Mohammed Al Khalifa of Bahrain reached Gorkha district in Nepal with 2,000 doses of Corona vaccine from Oxford. Nepalese authorities have opened an investigation into how the Prince of Bahrain reached Gorkha district without taking the Corona vaccine without permission. Prince Hamad arrived in Nepal on Monday.

According to Nepalese law, a first approval must be obtained for the importation of drugs into the country. On the other hand, the Bahraini embassy has given some clarification on this whole issue. He said the Rajkumar team wanted to donate this corona vaccine to the villagers in Gorkha district. At the same time, Seven Summit Trek Company spokesperson Thaneshwar Guragain said that after about 7 days of quarantine, Hamad group from Rajkumar would travel to the Chumnarubi Rural Municipal Corporation area of ​​Gorkha district. .

Prince and his team plan to climb Mount Everest

The Seven Summit Trek Company takes a look at Prince’s journey. The spokesperson said Prince’s team will donate 2,000 doses of Corona vaccine from Oxford to prevent corona virus infection in the Samugan district. After that, Prince and his team plan to climb Mount Everest. Meanwhile, Nepal’s Department of Drug Administration said it will investigate the import of the Corona virus vaccine to Nepal.

The Department of Drug Administration said the country’s health ministry and they have no information on importing these vaccines. The whole matter is still under investigation. According to the Nepalese media report, if a drug is brought into the country, it is necessary to first obtain authorization and ensure that the drug has been stored correctly. The Corona vaccine began in Nepal on January 27. The Corona vaccine is applied to people over 65 in the country.