Prince of Saudi Arabia under investigation in France for keeping his maids in modern slavery

Strong points:

Saudi prince trapped in France for treating maids like slaves, an investigation has started in France against the Saudi prince for this modern slave behavior The prince is accused of starving his 7 maids and giving remains of food

In Paris, the French capital, a Saudi prince has been seriously implicated in the case of treating maids like slaves. An investigation has been opened in France against the Saudi prince for this modern slavery behavior. The Saudi prince is accused of starving his 7 maids and giving them leftover food. Even after working 24 hours for a month, he was only paid 300 euros, which is much less for Paris.

According to the Daily Mail report, these maids escaped from his house when the Saudi prince went to visit the city of Paris. An investigation has been opened against the Saudi prince in the human trafficking case. All the women are between 38 and 51 years old. These charges were filed in October 2019. According to reports, each year the prince and his entire family came to Paris during the summer months.

Employees forced to sleep on the floor

The Saudi prince used to bring his own servants. It is said that this slavery behavior with the maids took place in 2008, 2013 and 2015 in a house near Paris. It is alleged that some employees were forced to sleep on the floor. While looking after the Prince’s four children, the maids had very little time to eat.

Housekeepers said they have faced harassment several times over the years. They had to work day and night and didn’t even have the chance to rest. Housekeepers said they were given food at home. Sometimes he had to starve. The accused Saudi prince is currently outside France, so he could not be questioned. It is not yet clear whether the prince enjoys diplomatic immunity.