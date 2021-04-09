Prince Philip dies: Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip of England dies: Prince Philip of England dies

London

Queen Elizabeth’s husband and The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, have died aged 99. After that, mourning was announced in the country and the national flag was waved on all large buildings. He had been ill for a long time. In 2017, for health reasons, he announced to stay away from royal ceremonies and since then he was rarely seen in public.

During the recent lockdown in England due to the Corona virus, he was staying with the Queen at Windsor Castle, west London. Queen Elizabeth married Prince Philip in 1947. Five years later Elizabeth became Queen. He collapsed after 73 years. Buckingham Palace has issued a statement that it breathed its last breath at Windsor Castle.

Prince Philip was born in 1921 on the island of Corfu, Greece. His father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark, the youngest son of King George I of Hellenis. Her mother, Princess Alice, was the daughter of Lord Louis Mountbatten and great-granddaughter of Queen Victoria.