Prince Philip Elizabeth Love Story: Old Young Wedding Photos Love Story Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth Relationship: Prince Philip Love Story and Wedding Photos Queen Elizabeth

It was 1939. Princess Elizabeth, 13, met the younger Philip Mountbatten, 18, during a visit to the Royal Naval College, and the two gave each other courage. The series began to write a love letter and eventually Philip asked for Elizabeth’s hand. In 1946, the two got engaged in secret and married a year later. It was the first ceremony in the royal household after WWII. This day not only closed a love story, but also laid the groundwork for a relationship that will last 74 years. The trip ended on April 9, 2021 when Prince Philip last took a breath at Windsor Castle.

Silent engagement and royal wedding

The chemistry between Elizabeth and Philip when they met was fantastic. The likes and dislikes of the two were also one. The two first met at a wedding in 1934, then met when Philip was a cadet at Naval College. Gradually, love rose and in the summer of 1946, the two quietly became engaged. On November 20, 1947, the two were married in front of 2,000 people at Westminster Abbey. Elizabeth and Philip continued to face all the ups and downs, whether public or private.

Understanding the changing times

Elizabeth also mentioned that she gained strength from Philippe on the occasion of the 50th wedding anniversary. It is said that Prince Philip used to put a different energy into the royal family. Philip, who was a naval officer, had greatly changed the imperial rule of Great Britain. Philip continued to help Elizabeth overcome many political and social challenges. He also played a major role in reshaping the royal attitude in the 1990s in the face of changing times. Even with the help of television, we have found ways to increase royal status.

The first royal member to interview television

It was Phillip who insisted on the live broadcast of the Queen’s coronation in 1953. At the age of 25, Philip became Queen when Philip was with her. He is said to have viewed the Queen as a life partner outside of her royal duties. He was even the first royal member to be interviewed on television. He took his last breath at the age of 99 after being ill for a long time. He had previously stayed with the Queen at Windsor Castle.

Support each other for 74 years

During those 74 years, the two have supported each other every step of the way. Several times news of cracks between their relationship also surfaced, but until the end the two stayed together. There are many of these images in which the love of the two is brilliant. Royal historian Hugo Vickers told Reuters that Philip still sees Elizabeth as his first duty to accompany Elizabeth in any way. He was telling the truth to the queen.