Prince Philip funeral: Prince Philip buried in Britain after funeral procession: Prince Philip buried after his last visit

Windsor

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, was delivered on Saturday. His last trip began with a military band and his coffin was taken out of the “State Entrance” of Windsor Castle and placed on the “Land Rover”. Eight minutes before St. George’s Chapel, senior army commanders lined up in front of the vehicle and members of the royal family followed.

Queen Elizabeth II climbed into the Bentley State Car behind the procession. During this time, he himself included hymns and recitations that reflected his “unwavering loyalty” to his wife, Queen Elizabeth II, in the service of Britain and the Commonwealth.

Prince Philip’s last visit

The ceremony officially began Saturday at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle with a minute of national silence at 3:00 pm The ceremony would be religious without any sermons as the Duke himself had wished. He died at the age of 99 last Friday.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Saturday: “The funeral arrangements were made by the Duke of Edinburgh during his lifetime, reflecting the Duke’s military influence and personality.”

The Queen started her day by posting a photo of herself sitting on the grass next to her late husband in Scotland. Maharani (94) was married to Philip 73 years ago and the Queen described him as his ‘strength and stagnation’.

No member of the royal family said anything about the Duke at the funeral and only 30 people attended the entire event. These people followed the rules of social distancing and applied masks.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, like thousands of others, watched the program on television. Meanwhile, AP reports that Philip’s coffin has been moved from the Royal Family’s private chapel at Windsor Castle to the castle’s ‘inner room’. Royal officials reported that Philip’s Royal Navy cap and sword were placed on the coffin along with a floral wheel.

A squadron of soldiers from the Army Grenadier Guard Regiment brought their coffin into the room. The coffin will be transported from the specially designed Lad Rover to St. George’s Chapel where Philip’s body will be buried. The royal family also published a montage of photographs of Philippe composed on a poem by the poet Simon Armitage.