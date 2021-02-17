Prince Philip: Prince Philip the Duke of Edinburgh admitted to hospital: Prince Philip hospitalized in UK

Strong points:

Prince Philip, 99, husband of British Queen Agilabeth II, is hospitalized. It is said that he felt rushed to hospital immediately after feeling unwell. Buckingham Palace reported on Wednesday that Prince Philip was admitted to King Edward VII private hospital on Tuesday evening. He was admitted as a precaution on the advice of Philip’s doctor.

Prince Philip will stay in hospital for a few days

Prince Philip is likely to be hospitalized for a few days, so his health can be monitored and he can rest. Philip, known as The Duke of Edinburgh, retired from his public service in 2017 and is rarely seen in public.

Prince has no corona infection

He was staying with the Queen at Windsor Castle, west London, during a recent lockdown caused by the Corona virus in England. According to reports, Prince Philip does not have an infection with the corona virus. However, due to his age, doctors monitor him around the clock.