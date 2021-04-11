prince philip queen elizabeth: prince philip’s funeral will include his own land rover – his designed land rover will remain at the center of prince philip’s funeral

London

Prince Philip, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth, will be cremated at Windsor Castle in south-eastern England next Saturday. The program will be on a relatively small scale due to the Corona virus outbreak. However, the Land Rover he helped design around 15 years ago will be included in his funeral.

The royal residence of the British royal family, Buckingham Palace, has given information on the matter. The vehicle is believed to be a 130-gun defender bus with some modifications, which was used in 2005 by the late husband of Queen Elizabeth II. Three years later, the British luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover (JLR) were acquired by Tata Motors.

A statement from JLR said: “At Jaguar Land Rover, we are deeply saddened by the death of Prince Philip of the Duke of Edinburgh.” He said, “Our condolences go to the Queen. Prince Philip dedicated his life to public service and made significant contributions to British manufacturing, engineering and design.

Prince Philip’s coffin will be placed on the Land Rover, which will arrive at the entrance to St. George’s Chapel after an eight-minute funeral. At the same location on April 17, a one-minute national silence will begin the funeral at 3 p.m. local time. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The funeral is planned according to the wishes of the Duke of Edinburgh”.

The London-based High Commission of India said: “In view of the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, the proposed program to celebrate Baisakhi and other festivities on April 13 has been postponed.” The funeral will be televised live. Only 30 guests will be in attendance, following Kovid-19 lockdown guidelines and Prime Minister Boris Johnson has given his seat to a member of the royal family.

A spokesperson for the UK Prime Minister’s 10 Downing Street housing office said the Prime Minister would not attend Saturday’s funeral. He took this decision in order to make the presence of more and more members of the royal family more likely. It should be noted that under normal circumstances around 800 guests attend the funeral. But now the number has been kept at 30, which will include the presence of the Queen’s family members and close relatives.