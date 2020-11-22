Princess Haya of Jordan has affair with bodyguard, 12 crore donated for not running away – Princess Haya Bint Hussein and her Bodygaurd case News Latest update

Revealed during the hearing

The Daily Mail claimed this based on a UK court hearing. The Dubai ruler divorced in February 2019 under Sharia law without telling Princess Haya.

Case with a bodyguard, left Dubai

According to the report, Princess Haya’s bodyguard was married. But the affair broke with the marriage of the bodyguard. Princess Haya has left Dubai and has lived in the UK for many years. Princess Haya has been sued in a UK child custody court and a verdict has been reached in favor of Haya.

The case started in 2016

It is understood that based on the UK court hearing the case started in 2016 and it was only then that he began to work fully for the bodyguard, the Princess Haya. The 46-year-old Princess Haya’s affair with British bodyguard Russell Flawer, 37, according to the report, lasted almost 2 years.

The youngest wife of the prince

12 crores given to be silent

Princess Haya is also said to have given crore rupees to three other bodyguards to keep their relationship with Russell silent. Princess Haya used to give very expensive gifts to her bodyguards, which included items like a 12 lakh watch and a 50 lakh pistol.

Divorced in 2019

