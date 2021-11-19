prison-for-a-man-accused-of-assaulting-his-partner,-gagging-her-and-threatening-to-kill-his-daughter-in-sagunto

A judge has ordered the imprisonment of a 41 year old man who was detained last week by agents of the Local Police and the National Police of Sagunto for allegedly attacking his couple, a 50 year old woman, at her home in Puerto de Sagunto (Valencia).

The arrest was possible thanks to a call to 112 carried out by the victim’s daughter, after hearing her mother’s screams from inside the house asking for help. In those cries for help, the woman also asked him not to enter the home and to notify the police. The quick call made it possible that in just two minutes, according to a statement sent by the town council of the town, the local police officers came to the home.

In the house the agents found the victim tied up, with bridles on the feet and hands, gagged, half-naked, with head injuries and the house completely turned upside down. According to the victim’s testimony, she was handcuffed and beaten by her attacker two hours earlier, in addition to threatening to kill her daughter when she arrived at the house. The aggressor was still in the house, with which the agents proceeded to arrest him. In addition, the health services took care of the victim. Subsequently, the national police instructed the corresponding procedures and the aggressor passed to the disposition of the investigating court, which decreed his entry into prison.

The delegation of Equality of the City of Sagunto, in the same statement, Remember that anyone who suspects a case of violence has a citizen’s duty to call 016 or the emergency telephone number, 112, and report it. Also, remember that the call to 016 is not registered on the bill or on the mobile device, although the call log must be deleted from the terminal.