Prisoners of the trials return to prison after the semi-liberty regime granted for the electoral campaign in Catalonia

Published: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 8:49 PM

The former vice-president of the Generalitat Oriol Junqueras, the former advisers Jordi Turull, Josep Rull, Joaquim Forn and Raül Romeva and the Jordis returned to prison this afternoon, already in the second prison degree, after the supervisory court revoked their semi-freedom regime which was granted to them on the eve of the 14F electoral campaign and which only forced them to spend the night in prison, from Monday to Thursday.

According to the legislation, the Generalitat is obliged to review the penitentiary classification of the independence leaders imprisoned before July 14, while six months have passed since the last proposal of the treatment commissions to grant them the third degree, which the justice revoked. today. In the meantime, they will be able to benefit from permits and outings to work or volunteer, in accordance with article 100.2.

In the second degree, prisoners will be entitled to 36 days of ordinary annual leave, since they have all already served a quarter of the sentence pronounced by the Supreme Court.

In addition, while remaining in the ordinary regime, the Lledoners treatment commission can facilitate the prison flexibility of the inmates of the trials, by the application of article 100.2, which was granted to them in the months following the start of the hardly and which made it possible to leave between the weeks to work abroad or to volunteer.

This prison flexibility was not possible in July last year: the court then approved the semi-release of the prisoners on trial, but suspended it while waiting for the Supreme Court to rule on the resources of the prosecution. which made their release difficult. could apply 100.2, since they were officially classified in third year.

In the coming days, the surveillance court on which the prisons of Wad Ras and Puig de les Basses depend will have to decide to keep the former councilor Dolors Bassa and the former president of the Parliament Carme Forcadell in the third degree: on the previous occasion, unlike the prisoners at Lledoners, both enjoyed day parole until it was revoked by the Supreme Court.

Returning to the second degree or the ordinary degree, the inmates of the trials will have to live in the penitentiary center, although with the right to telephone communications, visits to the visiting room and vis-à-vis with relatives, intimate persons and relatives. children under ten. age. They will also have access to voluntary training and treatment activities and will have access to common areas of the school, such as sports, cultural and professional facilities.